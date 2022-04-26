Virginia Beach, VA Author Publishes Non Fiction Book
April 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdditional Birthdays Create WISDOM, a new book by Dr. Patricia Carr Slaughter, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This book written by Dr. Patricia Carr Slaughter, a retired award-winning principal, is an active committed citizen of Virginia Beach, VA who loves family, friends, work, and her church. If you like to read about relevancy to everyday living, getting along with others, improving conditions in employment, and laughing every so often, this book needs to be on your shelf. True, the older we become, the more experiences one may garner, and who does not love having birthdays? Included in this copy are totally original quotations and thoughts to ponder that may apply to your creativity which we all need to refine. Sharing our talents is one of the reasons this book was written and in unassuming ways, this paperback will help refine your many gifts.
Additional Birthdays Create WISDOM is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-420-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/additional-birthdays-create-wisdom/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/additional-birthdays-create-wisdom/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
