Marietta, GA Author Publishes Religious Testimonial
April 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTestimonies: God's Unfolding Miracles, a new book by Maxine Williams Wright, has been released by RoseDog Books.
We often share our life changing moments with family and friends. We need to give God the glory and spread the good news! This book contains actual miracles, acts of The Most High God. The testimonies will make an unbeliever a believer, give hope to the hopeless, and provide light in the midst of darkness. The witnesses have shared their intimate moments with you, for you!
Sometimes it takes an emphatic change in your life to position you for your life.
About the Author
Maxine Williams Wright (Maxi) is a native of Memphis, TN. She enjoys many aspects of performing arts; she's a poet, actress, playwright, director, and published author. Her love for performing arts began at Northside High School. She continued her education at Tennessee State University and obtained her undergraduate degree at Morris Brown College.
Maxi has a genuine love and concern for the community. She has shared her gifts in several capacities for more than 30 years in the Atlanta Metro Area as President of a Drama Ministry, a coach for children in performing arts, and as a volunteer at a nonprofit organization for underprivileged children. She is the founder of MaxWill Productions, LLC, where creativity comes alive!
Testimonies: God's Unfolding Miracles is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-417-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/search.php?search_query=Testimonies%3A+Gods+Unfolding+Miracles or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/testimonies-gods-unfolding-miracles/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
