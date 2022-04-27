Salisbury, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
April 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPatrick, a new book by Maury Franklin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Patrick tells the story of a runt Siamese cat.
Unloved, unwanted, and not exactly handsome, his family dumped him at the local animal shelter.
After being adopted by eleven-year-old Billy's older neighbor, Mrs. Bushon, Billy and Patrick develop an extraordinary bond, and Patrick proves he's more than just any ol' cat. Patrick learns to do remarkable tricks and even saves Billy and his family during a break-in. Patrick's story is an inspiring take for all the un-beautiful and unloved kids who have big dreams.
About the Author
Maury Franklin is a writer and corporate trainer who specializes in interpersonal communications, leadership and management skills, and maximizing human potential in the
workplace and your personal life. He has also taught arts and humanities at the collegiate level. Patrick is his second book for young readers on the development of unlimited human potential.
Patrick is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7272-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/patrick/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
