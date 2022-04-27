Californians for Justice Honored with Equity Award for Empowering Student Leaders
April 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWashington, DC (April 27, 2022) – The NEA Foundation will honor Californians for Justice with The NEA Foundation Equity Partner Award next month at the 2022 Salute to Excellence in Education. The inaugural award recognizes Californians for Justice's work to improve the lives of communities of color, immigrants, LGBTQ people, and other traditionally marginalized groups. The Foundation will present this honor to Californians for Justice at the event in Washington, DC on Friday, May 13, 2022.
For two decades, Californians for Justice, a statewide, youth-powered organization, has helped California's youth to lead campaigns that advocate for policy solutions to address the root causes of racial bias and inequality in the education system. These young leaders create alliances that advance a vision for just, healthy, and vibrant schools, leading to transformative changes throughout the state that prioritize equity and racial justice.
"To strengthen equity in public education, we must inspire all, including tomorrow's leaders, to lead with empathy and to celebrate differences among peers," said Sara A. Sneed, president and CEO of The NEA Foundation. "Californians for Justice has done incredible work to unlock the power of youth voices. With the organization's support, young people have organized and demanded action on critical issues such as systemic racism and gender inclusivity, and helped to advance the fight for education justice."
The NEA Foundation Equity Partner Award honors those who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to addressing equity gaps in public education and American society. Through their connection to high school social clubs and afterschool programs, Californians for Justice helps students understand how the policies of today will affect their lives and those of future generations. Through education, they inspire collective advocacy, from school board meetings to the ballot box and California State Capitol, as the key to effect change.
In addition to recognizing organizations advancing the best in public education, the Salute to Excellence in Public Education will honor 46 public school educators nominated by their peers for attaining the highest teaching standards, as illustrated by their exemplary instruction, advocacy for the profession, and staunch support of public education. The annual Salute to Excellence in Education, widely considered the Academy Awards of Education, attracts more than 800 of the nation's leaders and supporters of public education.
The event will be held at the Omni Hotel in Washington D.C. this year, and livestreamed on Friday, May 13 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Please click here to register for the virtual celebration.
About The NEA Foundation
The NEA Foundation is a national philanthropic organization that invests in educators' leadership, shared learning and collaboration; supports partnerships and initiatives that strengthen public education; and promotes improvements in public education policy and practice. Find us at www.neafoundation.org, Facebook and Twitter.
About Californians for Justice
Californians for Justice is a statewide grassroots organization working for racial justice by building the power of youth, communities of color, immigrants, low-income families, and LGBTQ communities. Led by students, it organizes to advance educational justice and improve our social, economic, and political conditions. Visit https://caljustice.org/ for more information about their work.
