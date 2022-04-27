Attleboro, MA Army Veteran and Author Publishes Memoir
April 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Deplorables of Alpha Company 2/504th PIR, a new book by Nicholas Magliozzi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A job in the armed forces is unlike any other job you will hold. Just ask Nicholas Magliozzi, who saw it all during his time in the United States Army as an infantryman. This book is a collection of stories documenting the funny, stupid, and outrageous things said and done by the paratroopers of his company, Alpha Company 2/504 PIR.
About the Author
Nicholas Magliozzi is from Attleboro, Massachusetts, and he loves the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He has his master's in counseling psychology from Framingham State University. Now an avid weightlifter and runner, Magliozzi was an airborne infantryman stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He has one son, Nicholas John Magliozzi Jr.
The Deplorables of Alpha Company 2/504th PIR is a 68-page hardback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7368-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-deplorables-of-alpha-company-2-504th-pir/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-deplorables-of-alpha-company-2-504th-pir/
