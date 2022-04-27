Manassas, VA Author Publishes Self-Help Book
April 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNot For Cowards, a new book by Peggy Sue, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Just when we got used to Peggy Sue's thought-after-thought writing style in My Secrets and More Secrets, she writes in a more conventional manner. Not for Cowards is meant to tackle subjects which take courage to face with practical advice and useful information that expands knowledge and puts forth wisdom. Not for Cowards is meant to challenge you to think and weigh your choices and options so you may recognize the answers you need to follow God's given destiny for you. So, sit back and enjoy this book, and then as you are convicted in your heart, be ready to change and grow in this journey we call life!
About the Author
Peggy Sue's life has been an extensive variety of roles that served to give her a deep understanding of the human race. Whether she learned by doing, observing, or much thought, she feels the need to help others to learn, from partaking what she offers as though she were offering a meal to feast on. When throughout one's existence one encounters various alternatives that are common to most, one can pick and choose the answers that will satisfy the hunger of finding the God-given call for each.
Peggy Sue invites you to pick up this book and let her lead you to better understand who you are, and hopefully become a person, that through humility, can be better used by God.
Not For Cowards is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-535-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/not-for-cowards/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/not-for-cowards/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
