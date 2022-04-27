Jackson, NJ Author Publishes Enthralling Fiction Novel
April 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFOK, the American Dream!, a new book by Lory Mentor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fok, The American Dream! is a book written in play format telling the stories, dreams, and inspirations of immigrants who came to America for a so-called "better life." These stories are told by two longtime friends who came to America as young children after a long separation from their mothers. They share stories of families and friends struggles and perseverance to one another and find inspiration through those stories. They resent the typical "American Dream" society offers, dreams most immigrants long for and then go on a search for their own personal dream. In the process, they find love and a group of like-minded immigrants who share common interests.
About the Author
Lory Mentor is a poet and writer. She was born in Haiti and spent her childhood in Haiti separated from her mother due to immigration laws. As a child, she spent most of her time creating stories through play with her siblings and reading Haitian and French literature. She came to America to reconcile with her mother and became fascinated by immigrants like herself and their journey to the Land of Opportunities. In university she was exposed to many more stories of America's first immigrants but not enough of stories of immigrants like herself. Mentor felt recent immigrants' stories were never told or were rarely documented. Her passion for literature grew stronger, and her urge to tell stories from her point of view became a quest. Fok, The American Dream! is the stories of newcomers to America, immigrants from different walks of life.
FOK, the American Dream! is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7079-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fok-the-american-dream/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fok-the-american-dream/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
