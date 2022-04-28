Detroit, MI Author Publishes Inspirational Prose Poetry
April 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Happens When You Believe It, a new book by Zsabetta Burwell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
What Happens When You Believe It is a story about perseverance, growth, and overcoming obstacles. In this story, Zsabetta Burwell tells her life's story, which has been filled with many difficult struggles. In a lyrical style of poetic prose, Burwell shares her experiences of growing up and becoming who she is today.
About the Author
Zsabetta Burwell has had a life filled with many problems and difficulties. However, she chooses to view them as lessons to learn from. She has had three heart attacks and is also a cancer survivor. Her story is particularly harrowing because she died and came back in a coma for three months. Burwell contributes these struggles to the way she handled problems in her life. She hopes this story will give readers guidance on how to deal with problems in their lives.
What Happens When You Believe It is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7836-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-happens-when-you-believe-it/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/what-happens-when-you-believe-it/.
Contact Information
