Ridgeland, SC Author Publishes Encouraging Devotional
April 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNews Letters Chronicles: An Encouragement Devotional, a new book by Richard L. Ferguson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Author
Author Richard L. Ferguson grew up in the Low Country, a native of Hampton County, South Carolina. He attended the public schools system and studied at Limestone University and Regent University. Ferguson enjoys sharing his Christian faith, serving others, as well as adventurous outings such as camping, swimming, traveling, zip-lining, to name a few. He has served his community as a volunteer firefighter, a solider in Afghanistan in Operations Enduring Freedom (OEF) 2007–2008, and he is currently serving as a local pastor. It was in the long, dark hours of the night that his writings would keep him company, writing these scared passages in an email back to the United States while deployed overseas. He spent years sending words of encouragement to his family and friends. As he faced the dark night in the cold, dusty street of Afghanistan working in the heat of the summer and the freezing cold of the winter, he would find strength to encourage himself a nd others. Hello My Friends was born through those emails and later complied into what you have in your hand today, News Letter Chronicles. News Letter Chronicles is written from the deepest part of the soul with words to help in the time of need. The words written, inspired by God, have encouraged many, and they will give you added strength during the difficult times in your life.
News Letters Chronicles: An Encouragement Devotional is a 86-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-816-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/news-letters-chronicles/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/news-letters-chronicles-an-encouragement-devotional/
