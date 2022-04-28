Ojai, OK Author Publishes Book of Poetry
April 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News90 Two, a new book by Dastan Khalili, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
DiaVerse, dia meaning "two" and verse for the poetic rhyme, is a brand-new style of poetry where the only rule is all stanzas must have a maximum of two words. Created by poet Dastan Khalili, the style of DiaVerse breathes new life into poetry. The restraint of DiaVerse forces poets to use the purest forms of expression. 90 Two is ninety of Khalili's DiaVerse poems, written over the last five years. He combines his poetic verses with digital artwork and imagery, each conveying a sensation of inspiration that came to life with each poem.
About the Author
As a child, Dastan Khalili's father would have him memorize all the Persian master poets in the original language of Farsi, Rumi, Hafez, and Saadi being the primary focus. He began writing his own poetry at the age of ten. Poetry has permeated his life, both in writing it and in study. After years of studying the great poets of our past and present, Khalili felt he had no unique voice to offer…until he created DiaVerse. He can now share his own style of poetry with the world and create a legacy for himself among the greatest poets of our time.
90 Two is a 238-page hardback with a retail price of $49.00 (paperback $41.00, eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7196-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/90-two-hb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://dorrancepressroom.com/90-two-hb/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us