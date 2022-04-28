Brooksville, FL Veteran and Author Publishes Adult Humor Book
April 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBuzz Brothers: How the Legend Began, a new book by Rusty Hinges, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Buzz Brothers: How the Legend Began guarantees laughter throughout these stories. True or not so true, you decide!
About the Author
Rusty Hinges is a 74-year-old, disabled Vietnam vet, who served three tours in Nam. He has nothing to do but smoke a lot of pot and tell a lot of stories and jokes. He feels everyone's an expert at something, and since he has smoked pot for 57 years, this has to be his expertise. It turns out to be a tie with his love of telling humorous stories and jokes to everyone he meets.
Rusty Hinges was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina, and now lives in Brooksville, Florida. His tribe consists of his wife of 35 years, seven children, 13 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is now working on his bucket list and this book was on his list.
Buzz Brothers: How the Legend Began is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7442-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/buzz-brothers/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/buzz-brothers-how-the-legend-began/
