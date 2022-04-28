Wasilla, AK Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
April 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHere, a new book by Attu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Here is a collection of writings deep in thought and prose from the soul of Attu. It is a beautiful journey of self-discovery, heartache, and finding power within again. In life, we seek the redemption of finding a forever love, but you can't, and won't if you can't love yourself first. Self-discovery and self-love are important; take the time to feel because only you can feel what you feel. The world as we knew it has changed, as we do. We can only wonder how far these words will travel, and who will read them.
About the Author
Attu loves old movies, Bing, Astaire, Kaye; and is the biggest supporter of the Christmas Spirit. She begins her holiday season in October. She LOVES the snow, all kinds of outdoor activities with friends, sledding, sno go riding. She has two grown children and can't seem to get enough time to spend with them, even when they are home. She also has three dogs and one cat/dog, and she loves to paint, ANYTHING!
Attu loves to read, King, Koontz, Child, to name a few. Always laughing, she is a huge supporter of friends and family, always has a willing ear to bend, and would rather spend her time helping others than anything else.
Here is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1341-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/here/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/here/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
