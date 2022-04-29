Bluffton, SC Author Publishes Book of Poetry
April 29, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsReflections on Life, a new book by Mary Lynn Jordan, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Reflections on Life is a culmination of words and sound. It addresses the struggles author Mary Lynn Jordan has faced and what she's learned from them. It also offers a new way of seeing things that readers may have never thought about.
Jordan has lived in the North, South, East and West and has lived in wealth and poverty. This has permitted her the opportunity to see many sides of life.
She hopes readers will gain some insight into their own experiences and see the similarities between them. Ultimately, she would like to convey the message that she believes we are all given new abilities and coping skills to overcome the setbacks in our lives.
About the Author
Mary Lynn is a poet and songwriter. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a BA in English and a concentration in music.
Reflections on Life is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-460-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/reflections-on-life/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/reflections-on-life/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
