Cheektowaga, NY Author Publishes Collection of Works
May 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlack Man/Black Woman Seeds of the PO/ET/TREE, a new book by BaBa Eng, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This collection of po/et/tree and essays are the expressions of a man locked down under the most inhumane conditions imaginable here in the United States of America. BaBa Eng was sentenced to twenty-five years to life in New York State's prison system in 1977 for shooting a man who had pulled a gun on his wife in an illegal after-hours club in Harlem, New York. When Mr. Eng discovered the enormity of the act he had committed, he dedicated himself to education and self-improvement. That pursuit, according to Mr. Eng, was so he could at least attempt to balance the scales and be able to work for his community upon release from prison. These writings are the result of his meditations and contemplations while in prison, in solitary confinement, and upon his release.
Upon his release in 2013, BaBa, as he is affectionately known in prisons throughout New York State, became an advocate for his fellow prisoners and in the Western New York community as a social justice advocate, his writing and his work continues. Black Man/Black Woman Seeds of the PO/ET/TREE represents the reflections of a Black Man determined to share love and justice in a world where both are so desperately needed.
Black Man/Black Woman Seeds of the PO/ET/TREE is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4449-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/black-man-black-woman-seeds-of-the-po-et-tree/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/black-man-black-woman-seeds-of-the-po-et-tree/
