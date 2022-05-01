Collierville, TN Author Publishes Historical Fiction
May 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKODA: A Story of the First Ancient Native Americans, a new book by Danny Lesley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Follows the journey of a small band of people, in their quest, searching for a new homeland. Crossing the Beringia Land Bridge, through the mountains and ice of Alaska, they continued as they encountered many dangers in their struggle for survival.
With an understanding and respect for the gifts of Nature, they pursued a land of mountains, wilderness, valleys, and vast prairies filled with herds of great animals. They discovered a land they would honor and respect through ageless generations and centuries.
KODA: A Story of the First Ancient Native Americans is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7468-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/koda-a-story-of-the-first-ancient-native-americans/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/koda-a-story-of-the-first-ancient-native-americans/
