Bronx, NY Author Publishes Inspirational Nonfiction Book
May 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEach One, Teach One, a new book by Dr. Annette L. Chambers-Dwyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Each One, Teach One, Dr. Annette L. Chambers-Dwyer uses memoir, poetry, and history to tell her story as a teacher and the stories of other role models and leaders. As an educator, Dr. Dwyer feels a sense of obligation to share her story through writing.
Brief but uplifting, this book aims to educate individuals concerning the numerous tasks that teachers perform daily despite small wages, and it illustrates the need to raise the salary for hard-working educators like Dr. Dwyer.
About the Author
Dr. Annette L. Chambers-Dwyer is an African-Caribbean American of Jamaican descent. After graduating from high school in Jamaica, Dr. Dwyer migrated to the United States with her mother, sisters, and brothers. The fourth child of six children, Dr. Dwyer was afforded the opportunity to study and achieve goals to attain a doctoral degree.
Dr. Dwyer has worked in several school districts in New York City and has experience working with elementary as well as college students.
Each One, Teach One is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7175-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/each-one-teach-one/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/each-one-teach-one/
