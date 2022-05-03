Lithonia, GA Author Publishes Christian Children's Book
May 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMommy, How Do I Get to Heaven?, a new book by Stephanie Wright Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mommy, How Do I Get to Heaven? introduces to children the concept of Heaven and the journey along the way. This unique children's book takes an adult message and places it in terms children can understand and aid them in their own spiritual growth as Christians. The primary goal is for parents to provide an open discussion of Heaven with their children and nurturing their journey with Christ in a fun and loving way.
About the Author
Stephanie Wright Brown, a Sunday school teacher, began writing Mommy, How Do I Get to Heaven? after receiving many questions from her inquisitive students about Heaven. When not teaching, Brown loves traveling and gardening. She has been married to her high school sweetheart for over thirty years, and together, they have three children, two daughters and one son, and two furbabies.
Mommy, How Do I Get to Heaven? is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1207-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mommy-how-do-i-get-to-heaven/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mommy-how-do-i-get-to-heaven/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us