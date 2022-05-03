Pahoa, HI Author Publishes Adventure Novel
May 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Untold Wars, a new book by Maleko Kamahalohanuilai, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An action-packed medieval adventure, The Untold Wars documents the history of three different factions living at peace until a forgotten Grand One returns to stir up trouble, pitting one against the other. Will the tribes meet the Grand One's desired fate and destroy one another, or can they band together to destroy the Grand One once and for all-before it's too late?
About the Author
Growing up, Maleko Kamahalohanuilai didn't consider himself a strong reader, which is what prompted him to become a writer, and now, he enjoys writing stories very much. He desired to create a book that would grab the attention of others who struggle to read by keeping his stories short, descriptive, and active.
Kamahalohanuilai loves spending time with his family, and he enjoys watching them grow.
The Untold Wars is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1604-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-untold-wars/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-untold-wars/
