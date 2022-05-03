Florissant, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
May 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRobbie's Lesson on Friendship, a new book by Dr. Cheryl L. Coleman, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Robbie's Lesson on Friendship tells the story of a young boy named Robbie who struggles with acceptance of people who dare to be different. With time, Robbie learns to understand and handle issues such as social justice, equality, and diversity. Robbie's mind has opened by making new friends with the new kid in school. Robbie, his best friend, Chad, and the new student, George, find they have qualities within each of them to have a lifelong bond of friendship through their honesty, shared interests, steadfastness, and generosity.
Inspired by social unrest that has permeated America, author Dr. Cheryl L. Coleman's Robbie's Lesson on Friendship is her way of contributing to the social justice and diversity dialogue for the next generation. The lessons of acceptance and open-mindedness are the keys to opening the doors of understanding and empathy toward our fellow human beings.
About the Author
Dr. Cheryl L. Coleman is a native of Toledo, Ohio. She has worked in several elementary school districts within the St. Louis metropolitan region as a special education teacher.
Robbie's Lesson on Friendship is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-372-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/robbies-lesson-on-friendship/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/robbies-lesson-on-friendship/
