Napa, CA Author Publishes Novel
May 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUncommon Friends, a new book by Darlene J. Forbes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From an outsider's perspective, it would be easy to assume that the five women would have nothing in common. That would be wrong. As the Napa Valley women are about to discover, friendship is not limited to similar age groups, but formed through joy, heartbreak, and life's trauma.
About the Author
Darlene J. Forbes has been a wedding coordinator for over thirty-five years. She enjoys being involved in her community, loves to travel, and plays bocce and golf. Forbes is married with three daughters and nine grandchildren.
Uncommon Friends is a 206-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7233-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/uncommon-friends/ to buy the book
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
