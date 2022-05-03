Canyon County, CA Author Publishes Children's Book that Celebrates Uniqueness and Diversity
May 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBirds of a Different Feather that Flock Together, a new book by Yvette Ablakat, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Birds of a Different Feather that Flock Together is the story of a bird who has left familiarity behind to travel and find his own place in the world… ultimately finding other like-minded birds. The uniqueness and diversity of each of these birds eventually creates a buzz in the birding community, and they become quite famous!
Being different and unique is within us all. The moral within is we must use our passion and compassion to help us unite with the goal of creating a world of diversity and inclusion.
About the Author
Yvette Ablakat is a human connector, humanitarian, and author whose advertising/recruitment experience has allowed her to walk the halls of TBWAChiatDay, RPA, Estee Lauder, IPG Mediabrands, The New York Times, and more. Her passion is to build things that bring good while spreading love throughout the world with the use of social media, writing, direct human interaction, and volunteering as a speaker producer for TEDxCulverCity.
Yvette volunteers on a global scale with developing countries and at-risk youth because she believes that exposure to different cultures will help cultivate a brighter future. The more interaction we have to each other, the greater the connection and understanding of similarities amongst all beings.
Birds of a Different Feather that Flock Together is a 102-page hardcover with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7149-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/birds-of-a-different-feather-that-flock-together/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/birds-of-a-different-feather-that-flock-together/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
