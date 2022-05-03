MasterPieces Blasts Off with NASA License
May 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsMasterPieces inspires young generations of explorers to play, create and discover the fun of outer space with its newest licensed product line for NASA branded puzzles, games and DIY wood build-and-paint sets.
Now available is a collection of NASA puzzles, games and craft kits that is certified by NASA for accuracy and STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) value. David Rolls, President and Founder of MasterPieces, Inc., said, "NASA will continue to be a world leader in the exploration of space throughout the next decade, and MasterPieces can now bring that future to our customers."
The new MasterPieces NASA products include:
60-piece puzzle ($12.99 for ages 5+):
Two different 100-piece puzzles ($12.99 each for ages 6+):
1,000-piece puzzle ($16.99 for ages 8+):
Four branded, classic games with appropriate logos, shapes, colors and styles:
Two wood paint kits ($16.99 each for ages 4+):
In addition to the NASA licensed line, MasterPieces is releasing nearly 600 new products this year. The extensive product offerings are attributed to the unprecedented jigsaw puzzle demand and at-home entertainment options, as well as the obsessive enthusiasm among sports fans.
MasterPieces, annually recognized as a Global Licensee Leader, signed six new license agreements for new lines this year. Products vary from popular character properties for preschool games and crafts and well-known seasonal puzzles and games, to classic outdoor licensed brands and popular artist puzzles and games.
About MasterPieces:
Over 25 years ago MasterPieces Inc. was founded by David Rolls, former 8-year professional baseball player for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Since, MasterPieces has established itself as the market leader for combining the best quality products with the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its global growth. The company's commitment to ensuring great value and superior customer support has earned dedicated worldwide customer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world most elegant puzzles and games with innovative packaging, while also partnering with brands such as Caterpillar, Sesame Street, NASA, Coca-Cola, The Elf on the Shelf, Warner Brothers, and sports licensing with MLB, NFL, NHL, and NCAA organizations. For more information about MasterPieces, visit the company website at www.MasterPiecesInc.com and for the most immediate information and interaction with the company, please like and follow MasterPieces on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.
Contact Information
