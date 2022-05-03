Marietta, GA Author Publishes Colorful Children's Book
May 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMurray Goes to the Fair, a new book by Stan "Pops" Konter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When one of the gang gets free tickets to the fair, the friends are super excited to go. But for some mysterious reason, Murray says he can't go. It takes his friends to solve the mystery and find a solution. Stan likes his books to first tell a good story and then teach a "feel good" lesson. This first book in the Mole Hole Gang Series, Murray Goes to the Fair, teaches the value of friendship.
About the Author
Stan "Pops" Konter recently moved to Atlanta Georgia in order to be close to his four grandchildren, who inspired this book. He has always loved books and dreamed of becoming an author. Stan is a magician, woodworker, collector, gaming fan, and miniature painter. Semi-retired, he now has ample time and room for his hobbies and to play with the grandkids. His wife says this works out well because he really never grew up.
Murray Goes to the Fair is a 28-page hardback with a retail price of $21.95 (eBook $16.95). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7125-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/murray-goes-to-the-fair/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/murray-goes-to-the-fair/
