Hawaiian Author Publishes Environmental Awareness Novel
May 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFlyin' Kai: A Pelican's Tale, a new book by Duncan P. Forgey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Share in the excitement of Kai's speed diving, surfing, and endless encounters as he searches for more meaning in life. Feeling restricted by parents, school and friends, Kai flies from his Anacapa Island home to the mainland in search of a legendary magical mountain. Teaming with a blue-footed booby from México, the two experience and observe the damage that mankind is inflicting upon nature and wildlife.
Flyin' Kai: A Pelican's Tale is a great read for all ages and strikes hard at the hearts of young adults, the environmentally sensitive and baby boomers.
A contemporary "Smokey the Bear," famous for his iconic "ONLY YOU CAN PREVENT FOREST FIRES," Kai is a deeply beloved and substantial character that implores "ONLY YOU CAN SAVE THE SEAS."
"Duncan Forgey is an imaginative storyteller. Flyin' Kai: A Pelican's Tale is a fast-paced hero's journey that takes the reader on an exploration of conflicts between nature and mankind. It is a novel that will appeal to adults and thoughtful young readers of all ages."
─ Jill Marie Landis – New York Times and USA Today Bestselling author of The Tiki Goddess Mysteries and 25 other novels.
"Duncan's imaginative writing style is realistic and puts you right in the middle of the adventure. I can feel the power of the waves and envision myself in the tube surfing with Kai. The tale is about two of my passions–surfing and the environment."
─Sebastian "Seabass" Zietz– Professional surfer, winner Van's Triple Crown of Surfing and lover of the ocean in all its moods.
"Through the eyes, antics and adventures of a rebellious adolescent brown pelican, Duncan weaves a memorable tale of the importance of man living in harmony with nature. As he matures, Kai realizes that giving himself to others is the best treasure he can discover."
─Lana Johnson – Editor, Stu News Newport, weekly online newspaper, Newport Beach, CA.
Flyin' Kai: A Pelican's Tale is a 249-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7116-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/flyin-kai-a-pelicans-tale/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/flyin-kai-a-pelicans-tale/
