Ocala, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
May 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Mutt's Mentality: A Story with a Message, a new book by Bill Mess, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mutts are a mix; they have many different traits of many different breeds. This makes them see the positives in all different kinds of dogs of all different shapes and sizes. The message of A Mutt's Mentality is one of acceptance and seeing the good in everyone you meet.
About the Author
Bill Mess has worked with the elderly in long-term care for over thirty years and finds working with people who have lived a lifetime very rewarding. He is very close to his family and has learned so much from all of them. He will always remember his father saying to him at a young age, "There is something to be learned from every situation." Bill has taken this attitude to heart, making it his mentality in everything he does.
A Mutt's Mentality: A Story with a Message is a 40-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1478-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-mutts-mentality/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-mutts-mentality/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us