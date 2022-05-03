ESC's Innovations in Cleanrooms and Critical Environments to Be Showcased at INTERPHEX 2022
May 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[New York, NY] -The team at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) is excited to announce they will be exhibiting at this year's INTERPHEX 2022 event at the Javits Center, from May 24th to May 26th, 2022.
"At ESC, we believe in providing our customers with innovative and flexible cleanroom solutions, while meeting strict cGMP regulations with our customers' function and design in mind," said Aaron Styles, CEO of Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC).
"Our custom manufacturing of the air handling systems for critical environments gives us the advantage of understanding one of the most important aspects of the cleanroom. The close tolerance control of temperature, humidity, air changes and cleanroom pressures to provide cascading pressure differentials,"
"Scalability and compliance are at the forefront of everything we do, and every solution we design. We make it easy and affordable for our clients to meet and maintain regulatory standards for ISO, GMP, US FDA, Health Canada and the EU."
This year's Interphex event will feature:
INNOPHEX: Leading suppliers in emerging biotech and cell & gene therapy present leading technology, panel sessions, and networking events.
Contract Zone: Features CMO/CDMOs that help the pharma and bio-industry develop and manufacture drugs, biologics, vaccines, and more. Cost-effective solutions for your business are here.
New exhibitors: New exhibitors value networking and the INTERPHEX platform to provide solutions to new customers.
"If you're building a new cleanroom or controlled environment, we want to show you how to make it as efficient and compliant as possible. Or, if you have a retro-fit of any kind on the horizon, we would love to talk about what's possible," said Vern Solomon, Founder – Innovator at ESC.
Anyone interested in learning more is invited to visit the ESC team at Booth #1333 to see what's possible.
About INTERPHEX
For 40+ years, INTERPHEX has proven to be the place to find all of the State-of-the-Art Solutions you need to Cost Effectively Develop and Manufacture Quality Product. INTERPHEX is the premier pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device development and manufacturing event to "Experience Science through Commercialization."
Based in New York, INTERPHEX brings over 10,000 global industry professionals and 625+ leading suppliers together to "Learn It, Experience It, Procure It" through a combination of no-cost technical conferences, exhibits, demonstrations and networking events to leverage quality, efficiency and cost-effectiveness in today's global market.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.
You need more than a Pre-Designed / Catalog Cleanroom.
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom / Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Critical Environment HVAC/R: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC/R systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART Industry 4.0 technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
