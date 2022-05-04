St. Petersburg, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
May 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Journey of a Tooth, a new book by K. L. Bass, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Everyday a child loses a tooth, but no one thinks about how the tooth feels during the process! The Journey of a Tooth shows how the little tooth feels waiting for the Tooth Fairy to arrive and the moment of leaving his home right before her arrival. The Journey of a Tooth is a fun read for children of all ages and makes the process of losing a tooth a little less scary.
About the Author
K. L. Bass is a mother of two and an aunt to seven. She was inspired by her eldest niece who lost her first tooth a few years ago to write The Journey of a Tooth. She is an ordained minister, and an aspiring realtor and social worker, to help every child with a dream succeed.
The Journey of a Tooth is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7050-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-journey-of-a-tooth/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-journey-of-a-tooth/
