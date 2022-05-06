Corporate Finance Associates Advises Tajin International On Acquisition of Paulitas New Mexico
May 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLos Angeles, Calfornia –May 6, 2022 - Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW), a leading international investment banking firm, recently announced it has advised Tajin International on its acquisition of Paulitas New Mexico, the creator of a product line of hatch green chili sauces, seasonings and marinades.
Founded in 1985 in Mexico, Tajin International introduced their seasoning powder of mild chilis, lime and sea salt to the Mexican market. 1993 marks the first Tajin exports to the United States and in the 2000's and beyond Tajin has gained popularity, shipping to 30 countries worldwide.
Paulitas New Mexico, founded in 2016, is located in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The founders took their love of locally grown fresh Hatch Chilis and turned it into a thriving business. Their hatch chili based product line consists of salsa, sauces, stews, salad dressing, marinades and food items and are sold at both gourmet grocery retailers and online retailers such as Amazon.
Transaction Information
Tajin International acquired Paulitas New Mexico in a private transaction. The terms were not disclosed. Investment banker representation was provided by the San Antonio office of Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide, led by Eduardo Berdegue. When asked about the transaction, Mr. Berdegue commented, "We were fortunate to work with two fantastic companies that complement each other perfectly. Tajin is a world-class organization that was seeking to have a presence in the US for some time. We're glad we were able to help."
About CFAW
Corporate Finance Associates is a leading international middle-market investment banking firm with offices across North America, Asia and Europe providing middle-market companies with a wide range of merger and acquisition advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com.
Contact Information
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
(949) 305-6710
