Talladega, AL Author Publishes Humorous Collection of Short Stories
We've all had not-so-bright moments, moments of misunderstanding, confusion, and basic stupidity.
The Fat Stupid Kid: A Collection of Short Stories highlights a delightful set of comical exploits, learning experiences, and familial relationships. The author hopes that the reader would not only experience laughter when reading but also take the lessons learned and use them in their own life. This message is especially relevant today because we need something at which to laugh. The life lessons that the author shares are still needed for today's youth. This is not a politically correct book. The humor is self-effacing. Some readers might find fault at this self-depreciating humor, but the author says, "I love me, all of me, and I am very comfortable in my skin." Readers should be also. It is okay to laugh at yourself. God made you the way you are for a purpose. Maybe that purpose is to make others smile. That is the author's great joy.
About the Author
David A. Sparks is a retired police officer with eighteen years of community service. He is currently serving as the Chief Court Clerk in Talladega, Alabama. Sparks is active in the 100 Men and Counting support group. They are a community service organization that helps their citizens with any and all needs, from counseling youth, to providing temporary housing, to job placement. Sparks is married to Sheana Sparks. They have five children and one very spoiled grandchild.
The Fat Stupid Kid: A Collection of Short Stories is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4051-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-fat-stupid-kid/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-fat-stupid-kid-a-collection-of-short-stories/
