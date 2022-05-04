Mount Laurel, NJ Author Publishes Book about Self-Awareness
May 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGetting to Know Me, Myself, and I, a new book by Dr. Tonee Collins-Lloyd, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Getting to Know Me, Myself, and I is a map to follow as you encounter your developmental mountains of self-awareness. It offers some tools to utilize as you make this journey. It is a theory based on putting your life into three categories: The me or what is inside you that only you are mindful of which is your history. The I who is the external you and is portrayed as others see you and myself, who is the real you and authentic you that you choose to be.
Getting to Know Me, Myself, and I allows you to take time to find out who you are in the present and have the choice to stay the same, change it, or get rid of feelings, thoughts, and behaviors. It is the acknowledgment that you are in control of you.
About the Author
Dr. Tonee Collins-Lloyd has a Ph.D. in Human Services/Clinical Social Work. Diligence, dedication, compassion, and integrity are a few ways to describe her work ethic and values. Her therapy model is eclectic and includes Cognitive, Reality, Here and Now, Client-Centered, and Structural Family Therapies.
Dr. Collins-Lloyd provides services to adults. The purpose of her social work is to assist individuals in changing their lives by applying the roles of therapist, mediator, advocate, and consultant. Social workers are "social change agents" who are developed through education, social work ethics, values, professional experiences, and practice wisdom. Dr. Collins-Lloyd is a change agent who believes in empowering others through her abilities to lead, encourage, support, and teach.
Getting to Know Me, Myself, and I is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7221-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/getting-to-know-me-myself-and-i/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/getting-to-know-me-myself-and-i/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us