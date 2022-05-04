Humble, TX Theatre Savant and Playwright Publishes Historical Fiction Play
May 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpirits of the Mississippi River, a new book by Donyail Linsey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Spirits of the Mississippi River can be summarized into three topics: greed, the Blues, and the supernatural. In the 50's era, the Delta blues is becoming the thing of the past and at this moment gives birth to a new genre of music: rock-'n-roll. Every decade of man's existence, a new form of music always seems to emerge. This play, written about the deep history of Mississippi and its rich principles, lets the reader grasp hold of the dark memories of the past and rewrite the wrong.
About the Author
Professor Linsey taught theatre in the public schools for six years prior to landing a Tech Director position at Texas Southern University, where he has been for the past four years. He is a proud father of two boys, De'Arien and August, and is married to his lovely wife, Jacquelyn U. Linsey. Donyail has been involved as an actor in community theatrical productions well over 30 years at Encore Theatre. In addition to directing, Professor Linsey has penned three two-act plays. Onstage he has directed several plays for Encore Theatre of Houston, TX, and has performed major roles in classical works such as Oedipus, Equus, Macbeth, and Of Mice and Men. He is very passionate about theatre education and often hosts workshops on acting, directing, and technical production.
Professor Linsey earned a BA in Theatre from Texas Southern University and a Master's in Theatre from Texas A&M University Commerce. He is currently working on a full-length anthology of his original works for the theatre to be published soon.
Spirits of the Mississippi River is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7241-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/spirits-of-the-mississippi-river/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/spirits-of-the-mississippi-river/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us