Opelousas, LA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHoward: The Story of a Monster, a new book by Judy Rohner-Memu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Howard, a monster who has no place to call home and no friends, is constantly seeking out adventure. After encountering potential friends, it always turns out the same. They run and hide from the scary-looking monster. Until one day, Howard the monster comes across a circus. What could possibly happen when a monster goes to a circus?
About the Author
Judy Rohner-Memu has spent the last forty years raising exotic animals for zoo educational programs. She is now happily retired and living in Louisiana with her special animal family.
Howard: The Story of a Monster is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4946-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/howard/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/howard-the-story-of-a-monster/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us