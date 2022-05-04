The Colleague Helpers in Philanthropic Services Honors Los Angeles Youth Advocate, Bridget Gless Keller at the 23rd Annual CHIPS Luncheon on May 5, 2022
May 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLOS ANGELES (May 4, 2022) – The Colleague Helpers in Philanthropic Services (C.H.I.P.S.) will host their Annual Spring Luncheon and fundraiser on behalf of Children's Institute (CII), the social impact organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children exposed to adversity and poverty, on May 5, 2022 at The Draycott, Palisades Village. The luncheon will honor Los Angeles native and youth advocate Bridget Gless Keller. Elysewalker serves as this year's fashion partner and the event will feature a presentation of the 2022 Summer/Fall collection, introduced by Elyse Walker herself. The event will also feature an elysewalker shopping experience onsite where guests can shop the looks from the presentation and 10% of all proceeds will be donated to support CII's mission.
Bridget Gless Keller, is formally the Chair of CII's Watts Building Committee. The project, designed pro-bono by legendary architect Frank Gehry, was completed in December 2021: "The impact that CII has on the lives of children in Los Angeles is extraordinary, and the completion of this building is the realization of a long-held dream. To work with Frank Gehry and Gehry Partners to create a timeless landmark for the children and community of Watts was a profound honor," Bridget Gless Keller said.
ABOUT ELYSEWALKER
Elyse Walker has built a reputation as one of fashion's most powerful retailers, having opened her eponymous store in 1999 in Pacific Palisades, elysewalker now has seven stores in California and launched her new website elysewalker.com January 2022. Elysewalker has become one of the most sought-after purveyors of premium curated apparel, jewelry and accessories.
ABOUT C.H.I.P.S.
Founded in 1966, The Colleague Helpers in Philanthropic Services ("CHIPS") are a group of approximately 50 volunteers working together to support Children's Institute, one of Los Angeles' oldest and largest children's service agency.
ABOUT CHILDREN'S INSTITUTE
The Children's Institute (CII) has supported children and families in healing from traumatic experiences for more than 100 years. CII impacts the lives of 30,000 children and families across Los Angeles annually, where decades of underinvestment and racist policies have resulted in poverty and a lack of opportunity-From Echo Park to Watts to Long Beach. CII's two-generational model includes high-quality early education and youth programs, counseling services, parenting supports, workforce and community leadership development, and advocacy for community investment where it is needed most. Learn more at childrensinstitute.org.
