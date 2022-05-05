The Algebra Project to be Celebrated for Commitment to Growing Access to Mathematics Education
May 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWashington, DC (May 5, 2022) – The NEA Foundation will honor The Algebra Project, Inc., an organization that helps communities develop math literacy, with the 2022 First National Bank of Omaha Award for Outstanding Service to Public Education. The award will be presented at the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education in Washington, DC on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Born out of his passion for civil rights and education issues, The Algebra Project founder Bob Moses started the organization after recognizing the absence of a rigorous math curriculum at his daughter's school in Cambridge, Mass. Moses, who died in July 2021, believed that all children, including those from historically marginalized communities, deserved a chance to take advanced math and science classes in high school.
For 40 years, The Algebra Project has helped to advance math literacy as a critical component of a quality education for all students. Today, The Algebra Project helps ensure students receive the quality math education they deserve by supporting learning cohorts in dozens of schools across the country where students have historically performed poorly in math on eighth grade state tests.
"The Algebra Project has worked for decades to deliver essential skills and tools for students to succeed and to make our public education system fairer and more just for all," said Sara A. Sneed, president and CEO of The NEA Foundation. "Its impact in increasing equity and access to a quality mathematics curriculum has been transformative for students nationwide. Bob Moses' remarkable legacy as a champion of civil rights and equity in education will continue to inspire generations to come."
"First National Bank of Omaha is humbled to celebrate the incredible work of The Algebra Project," said Jerry J. O'Flanagan, executive vice president, partner customer segment, First National Bank of Omaha. "Their unwavering commitment to fighting for equality and opportunity for all students serves as an inspiration for a better future for public schools."
The outstanding service award pays tribute to those who have significantly increased understanding of public education or have otherwise dedicated themselves to serving educators and students. Past recipients of this prestigious award include Title IX advocate Billie Jean King, Sesame Street Workshop, the NAACP, Nickelodeon, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, Global Kids, and the American Indian College Fund.
The award presentation is part of the NEA Foundation's Salute to Excellence in Education, an annual celebration of the men and women who work in America's public schools. The Salute will also honor 46 public school educators nominated by their peers for having attained the highest teaching standards, as illustrated by their exemplary instruction, advocacy for the profession, and staunch support of public education. It attracts more than 800 of nation's leaders in and supporters of public education.
The Salute to Excellence in Education will be livestreamed on Friday, May 13 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET here. Please click here to register for the virtual celebration.
