Newton, NJ Authors Publish Biographical Memoir
May 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe AJK Anthology: A Collection of Biographical Memoirs and Short Stories, a new book by Artemios Korkidis and Dr. Katherine Korkidis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
During the Nazi occupation of the island of Crete in 1941, there lived a young man, Artemios Korkidis. In a series of biographical memoirs, short stories, and a lifelong collection of personal reflections, be transported through the horrors and hardships of war as one man learns that there is always hope in the future.
About the Author
Artemios Korkidis grew up on the island of Crete during Nazi occupation. He would later migrate to New York City where he wrote for the National Herald and raised his family. Surrounded by cherished family members, Artemios lived his life doing what he loved, painting, writing, and inspiring others. This work is a collection of his personal journals, reflections, and writings, translated from the original Greek and put together by his daughter, Dr. Katherine Korkidis. Dr. Katherine Korkidis has a Ph.D. in physical chemistry and is also a writer like her father. Through her love and respect for her father, she has helped preserve his life's writings for generations to come in this inspiring biographical memoir.
The AJK Anthology: A Collection of Biographical Memoirs and Short Stories is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7282-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-ajk-anthology/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-ajk-anthology/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us