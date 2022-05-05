Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Children's Fiction Book
May 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNamazzi: The Lost Mermaid, a new book by Elizarah O'Neduncan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the ocean off the shores of Africa is Namazzi, a lost mermaid who is suddenly released from a curse from within a grotto. Namazzi returns home to the kingdom of Eno that is in need of saving. With the help of a merman named Umi they struggle to save the kingdom of Eno. There are surprises awaiting and songs to be sung! Let the tide of Namazzi: The Lost Mermaid pull you out to enjoy this fairy tale of the sea.
Namazzi: The Lost Mermaid is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7030-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/namazzi/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/namazzi-the-lost-mermaid/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us