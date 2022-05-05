Meditation, Comedy, & Non Profit Collaborate for May 19th Comedy Show for Mental Health Awareness Month
May 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRise Up Comedy, an innovative project of Aware Meditation, produces live comedy shows that uplift talent and focus on positivity, with performances free of racism, sexism, prejudice, and abuse. The Colorado Springs show will feature rising local stand-ups Jonathan Berry, Russell Keller, and Lou So, hosted by motivational speaker Kimberly Gold and headliner comic/motivational speaker/actress Paula Jane Newman of the United Kingdom, whose worked on over 100 movies/TV including; Pirates of the Caribbean, Black Panther, Bridgerton to name a few. She has performed comedy with highlights at the Hollywood Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She is an original member of the Global Comedy Club set to be release on Juel TV and stream soon.
"We are going on the road with laughter, awareness, and uplifting performers," said Aware Meditation founder and lead meditation teacher Paula Jane Newman, who has shared her meditation instruction on ABC's "Celebrity Wife Swap" and on other television programs and podcasts. "May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which makes this the ideal time to begin this new adventure."
Aware Meditation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, provides simple, self-sufficient stress reducing techniques aimed at eliminating stress and expanding cognitive capacities. Through its Global Outreach Initiative, Aware Meditation makes instruction available to low-income and marginalized people at no cost.
"We foster the spirit of self-sufficiency, honesty, inclusivity, creativity, and joy in all of our offerings," Newman said. "These services should be available to all, not just those who can afford it." 3ESComedy Club is a new club in Colorado Springs owned by a Veteran and member of the African American community.
The Rise Up Comedy Show will take place at 7:00 p.m. on May 19 at 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Avenue, in Colorado Springs. For tickets :https://bit.ly/3ksPZLx
or AwareMeditation.com
The non profit is open to in kind donations, sponsorship and volunteers who are unable to afford the ticket price in exchange.
