Robbinsville, NC Author Publishes Novel
May 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhispers, a new book by Zack Rose, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Disgusted with humanity and what the outside world has become. Jake Rose leaves his home and family to find peace and solace. He tries to start a new and secluded life in a cabin that he built in his younger days nestled deep in the heart of the Great Smokey Mountains of North Carolina.
When strange things begin to happen, Jake must enlist the help of an elder family member to unearth the secret kept beneath the soil of the mountain he loves. His strength and sanity will be tested beyond the limits as he must find a way to endure a nightmare he never expected.
Whispers is a 220-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0692-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/whispers/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/whispers/
