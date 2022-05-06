Danville, IL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSuper Penguin, a new book by Rob Witzel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a world without humans, animals have evolved; they drive cars, have jobs, and even become super heroes! One of those animals is Paul, a seemingly average penguin working an average job as an Eagle City sports reporter. However, when Paul gets tangled up in a major crime investigation, he becomes "Super Penguin"!
Super Penguin is a 80-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4145-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/super-penguin/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/super-penguin/
