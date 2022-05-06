Richmond, CA Author Publishes Supernatural Fantasy Novel
May 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlood in Black Water Book One: Dissension, a new book by Boris Edwards, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kevin Lockwood is an average high school student who thought he had his life mapped out. All he wanted was a date with the hot new girl. He never imagined the path his life would take when his best friend ends up dead in a graveyard.
Suddenly he's part of a whole new world, filled with the undead, angels, demons, and unfathomable creatures. But when the people he loves most are attacked, Kevin will become what he hates. Will he get the revenge he so desperately wants, or will his cravings lead in another direction?
"Featuring a dynamic main character, first-rate writing style, and evocative descriptions - I would never have guessed that this novel was the work of a first-time author. The narrative quickly captured my attention from the first page; the dark themes and humor were an absolute delight to read. In addition, the clever blend of multiple genres and elements of fantasy, horror, action, and thriller with hints of romance made for quite an exciting, adventurous experience reading this book. Fans of novels that have a good mix of multiple genres as well as those who have an appreciation for stories that feature the supernatural will love this book."
- Ritah from Online Book Club
Blood in Black Water is a 436-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardback $30.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4011-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/blood-in-black-water/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/blood-in-black-water-pb/
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
