The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has been selected among the 52 best personal injury lawyers in New York City
May 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRichard M. Kenny, Esq. of the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has been selected among the 52 best personal injury lawyers in New York City by expertise.com. This exclusive award was only given to 52 attorneys out of nearly six thousand in NYC, a testament to Mr. Kenny's dedication to the well-being and recovery of his clients.
The selection process for this award is rigorous, and any attorney who receives this award will have to meet several criteria. Expertise.com will first craft a list of all potential candidates within a state or city. Next, they will determine whether they qualify by conducting exhaustive independent research into the law firm or attorney. Only lawyers who've received certain awards, accreditations, or who have certain licenses are eligible. The organization will then determine whether the attorney has gone above and beyond to continuously educate themselves in their area of expertise.
The organization will sift through all reviews a law firm or attorney has received, investigate whether the firm or attorney is in good standing in the legal community, and research how long the firm has been in business. Typically, the longer a firm has been in business, the greater its capabilities and history of results on behalf of its clients.
In the last phase of the research process, expertise.com will have "mystery shoppers" call the law firm acting as prospective clients to determine whether the firm and its staff are friendly, professional, and ready to take on their case.
If you've been hurt and need a law firm that can fight for the compensation you need to heal, look no further than the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny. Mr. Kenny has helped numerous accident victims over the years, and he is prepared to help you as well. Whether you've been hurt as a result of medical malpractice, an auto accident, or a slip and fall because of unsafe property conditions, you can depend on the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny. Contact them today to tell them your story and to schedule your free initial consultation.
Contact Information
Richard M. Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
(212) 421-0300
Contact Us
Richard M. Kenny
The Law Offices of Richard M. Kenny
(212) 421-0300
Contact Us