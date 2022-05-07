Menominee, MI Author Publishes Martini Recipes
May 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQuarantini Time: Martini Recipes to Survive a Pandemic, a new book by Christine Myers, has been released by RoseDog Books.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the world was asked to stay at home and quarantine themselves in order to keep safe and avoid overloading the health care system. In an effort to maintain sanity and create an opportunity to socialize with family and friends, Christine Myers established a virtual Quarantini Time.
Quarantini Time is a collection of martini recipes created for a daily "five o'clock somewhere" happy hour. Recipes were created in the moment; photos were taken and recorded in the Myers' daily journal. Often a recipe is paired with a musical selection for that hour. These recipes are not exotic but made with spirits, enhancers, and garnishes that are typically found in a home bar/cupboard…with a twist! No need to have bartending experience, as Myers has included recommended tools and ingredients to create amazing quarantinis. A quarantini is certainly one of life's little pleasures that you can rely on to survive any pandemic, but also to enjoy in your new normal! Sit back, relax, virtually connect with family and friends while sipping your quarantini and listening to music.
About the Author
Christine Myers lives in the rural Upper Peninsula of Michigan with her husband Ric, their rescue cat Bailey, and their Chinese Crested Powder Puff dog, Loki. Myers enjoys being out in nature, hiking to waterfalls, gardening, and being crafty in many ways. Mostly, she enjoys entertaining at their log home, creating dishes and drinks often related to her travels to each of the fifty United States and all seven continents. Myers enjoys challenging herself with her creativity and making unique items especially for others. This book has offered her an opportunity to share with others a fun way to maintain connections combining creativity and entertainment for others. This girl just wants to have fun!
Quarantini Time: Martini Recipes to Survive a Pandemic is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-389-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/quarantini-time/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/quarantini-time-martini-recipes-to-survive-a-pandemic/
