Yardley, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
May 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLucy, a new book by Flora, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shortly after the death of her best friend during a tragic high school shooting, a teenage girl finds herself feeling lost and alone. All that changes when her dad brings home a dog for her to care for-a dog that she certainly didn't ask for, but perhaps is just the thing she needed.
Lucy is a love story-between parent and child, best friends, pets and their owners, human and nature. With love and caring for one another as people, towards our pets, and towards nature, we can conquer any bad events in their lives.
About the Author
Flora has two kids that she loves, and she always read to them when they were children. She enjoys writing, reading, exercising, and going on adventures with her dog, Dash. She's an ASPCA member and a real estate agent.
Lucy is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7311-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lucy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lucy/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us