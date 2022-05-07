Cassville, WI Author Publishes Collection of Short Stories
May 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTimmy's Sunny Day at the Zoo, a new book by John J. Murphy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Timmy's Sunny Day at the Zoo is a humorous collection of stories from a fevered and diseased mind. Enjoy these 20-plus short stories that will be sure to tickle your funny bone where it really itches!
About the Author
John J. Murphy is a veteran of the United States Air Force and has been a printer, small-business owner, (recovering) elected official, school bus driver, songwriter, professional bass fisherman, radio personality, accountant, and Mississippi River guide.
Timmy's Sunny Day at the Zoo is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7061-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/timmys-sunny-day-at-the-zoo/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/timmys-sunny-day-at-the-zoo/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us