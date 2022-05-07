Summerville, SC Author Publishes Christian Reference Book
May 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSin: What Is It Exactly, a new book by Vincent Liddell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sin is meant to glorify God and to serve, to enlighten its readers and provide personal testimony, and serve as a reference book. The topic of the book affects all people, cutting against standard biblical interpretation of modern Christianity. Readers can take away practical information from the words of the book.
About the Author
Vincent Liddell grew up in Haverstraw, New York, and is a licensed professional engineer with degrees in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Science, Mathematics and Electrical Technology. He has worked as a corrosion engineer, performance engineer, senior electrical engineer, powerplant superintendent, and director of operations and maintenance. In the late 1960s and the early 1970s he played semi-pro baseball in the New York Metropolitan league.
Vincent wrote this book for the Glory of God and to help those who are "going through." This book can be used as a reference book, a teaching book, and as a book of testimony of what the Messiah has done for him.
Sin: What Is It Exactly is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7238-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sin/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sin-what-is-it-exactly/
