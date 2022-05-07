Celebrate Friday the 13th with rare tattoos at 'NYCTattooShop'
May 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Greenpoint Brooklyn was once the center of the world when it came to ship building, with over 70% of the world's ships built right here," said Alise Snyder known as @fromthepainter. "For instance, the USS Monitor – which helped win the Civil War – was built just two blocks away from our shop"
NYCTattoo Shop is located in the American manufacturing company building where all the nautical rope used on the ships was produced. The area has more tattoo shops per square foot than any other place in the world. With over 15 shops in a two-block radius, and more springing up all the time, it draws some of the biggest names in tattoo art who move to this area to ply their trade.
Modern electric tattooing was invented on the Bowery in Lower Manhattan. Now, over 100 years later, the center of tattooing has moved across the East River to Greenpoint. The shops here proudly boast a variety of industry legends like Stephanie Tamez from Saved tattoo; Virginia Elwood, who worked at NY Adorned tattoo; Rose Hardy, from the hit Netflix show 'Tattoo Redo'; and Ele Ramirez, celebrity tattoo artist who worked at Bang Bang tattoo and recently tattooed Madonna.
With artists like these, who can command up to $600/hour, NYC Tattoo Shop is offering an extremely rare deal this Friday the 13th with $131 tattoos. Lines of people usually form quick and long in front of the shop, as early as 9 a.m. so online booking is recommended.
Learn more about the spectacular world of skin art by stopping in and speaking with an artist. Walk ins are always welcome and are taken on a first-come, first-served basis; and vegan ink is available upon request.
View NYC Tattoo Shop art on social media: Instagram.
