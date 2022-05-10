Louisville, KY Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
May 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFace to Face with Your Father: A Devotional Journey Through the Gospel of John, a new book by Gloria Kustes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gloria Kustes began her journey of healing and getting to know God as her Father two and a half years ago, where she learned we cannot truly experience the deep love of the Father until we know and trust His character. Face to Face with Your Father: A Devotional Journey Through the Gospel of John is relevant to anyone who, like Gloria, has pain and a void in their heart from the wounds inflicted by their earthly father. Readers will grow in knowledge and understanding of God the Father and experience His love that sets us free from the need to receive affirmation from others or live up to others' expectations.
About the Author
Gloria Kustes is a survivor of childhood trauma as well as addiction, eating disorders, and low self-esteem. She and her husband reside in Louisville, Kentucky, with their seven children-biological, foster, and adopted. Kustes is a registered nurse and recently left her job at the hospital to better serve the medically complex children in her home.
Face to Face with Your Father: A Devotional Journey Through the Gospel of John is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7247-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/face-to-face-with-your-father/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/face-to-face-with-your-father-a-devotional-journey-through-the-gospel-of-john/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us