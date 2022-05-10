Smith County, Tennessee Author Publishes Novel
May 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPossum Boy Battles the Mulefoot Menace, a new book by Swifty Slowpoker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Eleven-year-old Delphus V. White lives a pretty idyllic life at Clover Bottom Hospital and School with his pals, the Blount Brothers. That is, until The Mulefoot boar comes into their lives. Named for his single, fused hooves, The Mulefoot wreaks havoc at Clover Bottom's hog farm. The situation heats up when the CIA orders Delphus to terminate The Mulefoot with extreme prejudice! OR did Delphus just dream up that part?
About the Author
Swifty Slowpoker spent his formative years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health Services. Making good his escape during a Little Jimmy Dickens benefit concert, Swifty assumed a new identity and attended law school. After practicing law in Nashville for more than 25 years, he retired to the country to realize his lifelong dream of creating and selling artisanal beef jerky for dogs.
Possum Boy Battles the Mulefoot Menace is a 344-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7345-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/possum-boy-battles-the-mulefoot-menace/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/possum-boy-battles-the-mulefoot-menace/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us