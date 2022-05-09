Hawk AI appoints FinCrime veteran Steve Liu as General Manager for the USA
May 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMunich/San Francisco, May 10 2022 – Hawk AI, a global leading software platform for banks, fintechs, and payment companies supporting the fight against financial crime and money laundering, is pleased to announce the appointment of AML/Fraud industry veteran Steve Liu as General Manager for the United States. In his role, Liu will be responsible for driving growth in the United States and the Americas more broadly.
Liu joins from global fraud provider Feedzai, where he had been part of its senior leadership team over the past seven years. There, he held various executive roles including Head of APAC and Senior Vice President of US Customer Success, taking a leading role in the compa-ny's international expansion to the USA and Asia. Before that, he has held various leadership roles at Ayasdi, CoreOne, and Netik over his 17-year career in Fintech.
"Fighting Financial Crime remains a top priority for financial institutions as AML regulation and Sanction regimes tighten globally. While Fraud patterns evolve constantly, inadequate and inflexible existing solutions are paralyzing banks and fintechs", said Tobias Schweiger, CEO & Co-Founder of Hawk AI. "Building the right team is vital to address this priority, which is why I'm thrilled to welcome Steve on board. His proven effectiveness and market understanding will be key to accelerating our current growth in the US".
"Hawk AI's visionary product is built on technology leadership that facilitates performance excellence and rapid delivery. We have the potential to revolutionize how financial institu-tions fight financial crime", said Liu. "I'm excited to join Hawk AI's team of seasoned industry experts and help deliver leading AML technology to more financial institutions."
Hawk AI's real-time AML surveillance platform monitors billions of transactions annually in more than 60 countries across the globe. The United States is a key growth region for Hawk AI, which already count North American Bancard and BB Americas among their North American client base.
About Hawk AI
Hawk AI develops and operates a cloud-based software solution for the automated detec-tion of suspected cases of financial crime and money laundering. With Hawk AI, financial institutions can make their transaction surveillance more efficient and ensure regulatory compliance. Hawk AI's software uses a combination of traditional rules and artificial intelli-gence to detect suspicious behavior in real-time and presents such alerts to Financial Crime specialists for investigation. The solution drastically reduces false alarm rates compared to legacy AML/CFT solutions.
Hawk AI was founded in Munich in 2018 by experienced fintech entrepreneurs Tobias Schweiger and Wolfgang Berner and works with financial institutions such as North Ameri-can Bancard, Weavr, Ratepay and Moss. In June 2021, Hawk AI obtained a Series A funding of $10 million from BlackFin Capital Partners and Picus Capital. Go to www.hawk.ai for more information.
