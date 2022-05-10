Defuniak, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
May 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSiblings of Magic: The Search for Merlin, a new book by Leslie Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Siblings Hull and Reeda have always been close, especially after the devastating attack on their family's homestead and the disappearance of their father leaving them in the care of their aunt and uncle.
Upon discovering that Reeda is dying due to the "Cursed Sibling" disease, the duo must go on an adventure to find their father, the great sorcerer Merlin, who is their only chance of saving her. That is if he's even still alive.
Along the way, they make new friends, find new connections, and discover the power within themselves they never knew they possessed.
About the Author
Growing up with a vivid imagination, Leslie Robinson loves reading and writing fantasy stories. Much like the characters in her story, she shares a special bond with her older sister and enjoys spending time with her family.
Siblings of Magic: The Search for Merlin is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardback $22.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7088-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/siblings-of-magic/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/siblings-of-magic/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us